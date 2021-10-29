 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Colgate-Palmolive Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Affirms FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
Share:
Colgate-Palmolive Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Affirms FY21 Outlook
  • Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CLreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 6.3% year-on-year, to $4.41 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.40 billion.
  • Organic sales increased 4.5%, driven by volume growth and higher pricing. Total Oral, Personal, and Home Care net sales improved 3.5% to $3.6 billion.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beat the analyst consensus of $0.79.
  • Gross profit increased 3.2% Y/Y to $2.6 billion, while the margin contracted 180 basis points to 59.4%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 7.8% Y/Y to $1.6 billion.
  • The operating margin contracted 260 basis points to 21.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 5% to $967 million.
  • The company held $958 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Net cash provided by operations was $2.2 billion for the nine months. The company's total debt amounted to $7.69 billion.
  • "We expect the difficult cost environment to continue for the next several quarters and we remain sharply focused on our funding the growth and revenue growth management initiatives, including additional pricing," said Chairman, President, and CEO Noel Wallace.
  • Outlook: Colgate backed its FY21 sales growth outlook of 4%-7% and organic sales growth within its long-term targeted 3%-5%.
  • On a non-GAAP basis, it sees a decline in gross profit margin, increased advertising investment, and EPS growth at the lower end of its mid to high-single-digit range.
  • Price Action: CL shares are trading lower by 0.17% at $76.45 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Apple Posts Downbeat Sales
7 Stocks To Watch For October 29, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2021
Preview: Colgate-Palmolive's Earnings
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Colgate-Palmolive
P&G Is Making the Best Out of a Tough Situation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com