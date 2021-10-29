 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview: Cirrus Logic
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 10:42am   Comments
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cirrus Logic will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.63

Cirrus Logic bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 35.00%, which was followed by a 2.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cirrus Logic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.40 0.71 1.86 0.90
EPS Actual 0.54 0.66 2.13 1.26
Price Change % -2.69% -13.72% -8.12% 3.93%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic were trading at $82.07 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

