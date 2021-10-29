 Skip to main content

Balchem: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 8:01am
Balchem: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Balchem beat their estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.9, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $22,729,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Balchem's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.88 0.84 0.80 0.70
EPS Actual 0.93 0.87 0.83 0.83
Revenue Estimate 185.44M 181.59M 175.33M 171.13M
Revenue Actual 202.37M 185.66M 180.71M 175.14M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

