Balchem: Q3 Earnings Insights
Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Balchem beat their estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.9, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $22,729,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Balchem's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.84
|0.80
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|0.93
|0.87
|0.83
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|185.44M
|181.59M
|175.33M
|171.13M
|Revenue Actual
|202.37M
|185.66M
|180.71M
|175.14M
