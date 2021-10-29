Recap: Huntsman Q3 Earnings
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Huntsman beat their estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.93, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $775,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Huntsman's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.59
|0.46
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|0.66
|0.51
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|1.86B
|1.75B
|1.66B
|1.47B
|Revenue Actual
|2.02B
|1.84B
|1.67B
|1.51B
