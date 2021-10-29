Recap: Portland General Electric Q3 Earnings
Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 05:00 AM.
Earnings
Portland General Electric missed their estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.64, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $98,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Portland General Electric's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.92
|0.41
|-0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|1.07
|0.57
|-0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|485.08M
|578.16M
|553.33M
|503.08M
|Revenue Actual
|537.00M
|612.00M
|562.00M
|556.00M
