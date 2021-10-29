 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Portland General Electric Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Portland General Electric Q3 Earnings

 

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Portland General Electric missed their estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.64, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $98,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Portland General Electric's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.92 0.41 -0.33
EPS Actual 0.36 1.07 0.57 -0.19
Revenue Estimate 485.08M 578.16M 553.33M 503.08M
Revenue Actual 537.00M 612.00M 562.00M 556.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (POR)

Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Portland General Electric
What Does Portland General Electric's Debt Look Like?
Vice President Of Portland General Electric Makes $264.54 Thousand Sell
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com