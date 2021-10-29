Recap: Portland General Electric Q3 Earnings

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Portland General Electric missed their estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.64, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $98,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Portland General Electric's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.92 0.41 -0.33 EPS Actual 0.36 1.07 0.57 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 485.08M 578.16M 553.33M 503.08M Revenue Actual 537.00M 612.00M 562.00M 556.00M

