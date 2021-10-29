 Skip to main content

L3Harris Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 7:14am   Comments
L3Harris Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

L3Harris Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 17.58%, reporting an EPS of $3.21 versus an estimate of $2.73, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $234,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at L3Harris Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 3.18 2.94 3.09 2.73
EPS Actual 3.26 3.18 3.14 2.84
Revenue Estimate 4.63B 4.54B 4.89B 4.48B
Revenue Actual 4.67B 4.57B 4.66B 4.46B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

