L3Harris Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
L3Harris Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 17.58%, reporting an EPS of $3.21 versus an estimate of $2.73, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $234,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at L3Harris Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.18
|2.94
|3.09
|2.73
|EPS Actual
|3.26
|3.18
|3.14
|2.84
|Revenue Estimate
|4.63B
|4.54B
|4.89B
|4.48B
|Revenue Actual
|4.67B
|4.57B
|4.66B
|4.46B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News