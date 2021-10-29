LyondellBasell Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LyondellBasell Industries missed their estimated earnings by 7.73%, reporting an EPS of $5.25 versus an estimate of $5.69, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5,924,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.02, which was followed by a 1.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LyondellBasell Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|5.11
|2.59
|1.36
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|6.13
|3.18
|2.19
|1.27
|Revenue Estimate
|10.74B
|9.09B
|7.03B
|6.73B
|Revenue Actual
|11.56B
|9.08B
|7.94B
|6.78B
