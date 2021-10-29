 Skip to main content

Booz Allen Hamilton: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Booz Allen Hamilton: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton beat their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $87,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 4.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Booz Allen Hamilton's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.97 0.82 0.93 0.92
EPS Actual 1.07 0.89 1.04 1.03
Revenue Estimate 2.01B 2.00B 2.00B 1.97B
Revenue Actual 1.99B 1.98B 1.90B 2.02B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

