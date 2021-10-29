Booz Allen Hamilton: Q2 Earnings Insights
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Booz Allen Hamilton beat their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.08, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $87,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 4.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Booz Allen Hamilton's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.97
|0.82
|0.93
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|1.07
|0.89
|1.04
|1.03
|Revenue Estimate
|2.01B
|2.00B
|2.00B
|1.97B
|Revenue Actual
|1.99B
|1.98B
|1.90B
|2.02B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News