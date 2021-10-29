Carter's: Q3 Earnings Insights
Carter's (NYSE:CRI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:23 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Carter's beat their estimated earnings by 11.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $1.73, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $25,506,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.88, which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Carter's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.32
|2.73
|1.57
|EPS Actual
|1.67
|1.98
|2.46
|1.96
|Revenue Estimate
|713.84M
|664.49M
|1.06B
|878.52M
|Revenue Actual
|746.40M
|787.36M
|989.90M
|865.08M
