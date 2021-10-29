Carter's: Q3 Earnings Insights

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:23 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Carter's beat their estimated earnings by 11.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $1.73, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $25,506,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.88, which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Carter's's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.32 2.73 1.57 EPS Actual 1.67 1.98 2.46 1.96 Revenue Estimate 713.84M 664.49M 1.06B 878.52M Revenue Actual 746.40M 787.36M 989.90M 865.08M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.