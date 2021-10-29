Weyerhaeuser: Q3 Earnings Insights
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 03:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Weyerhaeuser beat their estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.57, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $235,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Weyerhaeuser's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.38
|0.91
|0.46
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|1.37
|0.91
|0.48
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|3.07B
|2.52B
|1.92B
|2.07B
|Revenue Actual
|3.14B
|2.51B
|2.06B
|2.11B
