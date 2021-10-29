Recap: Aon Q3 Earnings
Aon (NYSE:AON) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aon beat their estimated earnings by 2.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $1.7, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $317,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 1.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.87
|4.05
|2.46
|1.49
|EPS Actual
|2.29
|4.28
|2.62
|1.53
|Revenue Estimate
|2.67B
|3.35B
|2.84B
|2.32B
|Revenue Actual
|2.89B
|3.52B
|2.96B
|2.38B
