AdvanSix: Q3 Earnings Insights
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AdvanSix beat their estimated earnings by 20.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.27, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $164,585,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.64, which was followed by a 2.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AdvanSix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.71
|0.49
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|1.53
|0.98
|0.94
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|408.55M
|352.55M
|292.00M
|266.77M
|Revenue Actual
|437.68M
|376.38M
|340.27M
|281.91M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
AdvanSix management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.23 and $1.36 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -15.36% in quarter-over-quarter growth for AdvanSix, a bearish signal to many investors.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News