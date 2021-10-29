AdvanSix: Q3 Earnings Insights

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AdvanSix beat their estimated earnings by 20.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.27, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $164,585,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.64, which was followed by a 2.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AdvanSix's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.71 0.49 -0.05 EPS Actual 1.53 0.98 0.94 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 408.55M 352.55M 292.00M 266.77M Revenue Actual 437.68M 376.38M 340.27M 281.91M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

AdvanSix management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.23 and $1.36 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -15.36% in quarter-over-quarter growth for AdvanSix, a bearish signal to many investors.

