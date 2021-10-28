Federated Hermes: Q3 Earnings Insights

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:17 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Federated Hermes beat their estimated earnings by 2.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.71, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $37,866,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Federated Hermes's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.78 0.79 0.71 EPS Actual 0.67 0.75 0.93 0.85 Revenue Estimate 309.70M 345.62M 351.54M 356.55M Revenue Actual 311.04M 341.17M 363.92M 364.45M

