Federated Hermes: Q3 Earnings Insights
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:17 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Federated Hermes beat their estimated earnings by 2.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.71, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $37,866,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Federated Hermes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.78
|0.79
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.75
|0.93
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|309.70M
|345.62M
|351.54M
|356.55M
|Revenue Actual
|311.04M
|341.17M
|363.92M
|364.45M
