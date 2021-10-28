FirstEnergy: Q3 Earnings Insights
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:20 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FirstEnergy beat their estimated earnings by 3.8%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.79, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $124,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FirstEnergy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.67
|0.47
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.69
|0.32
|0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|2.64B
|2.94B
|2.87B
|2.94B
|Revenue Actual
|2.60B
|2.70B
|2.54B
|3.00B
