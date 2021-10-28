Recap: Frontdoor Q3 Earnings
Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Frontdoor beat their estimated earnings by 33.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.68, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $31,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 11.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Frontdoor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|0.08
|0.05
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.10
|0.08
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|465.99M
|326.75M
|321.18M
|434.23M
|Revenue Actual
|462.00M
|329.00M
|323.00M
|440.00M
