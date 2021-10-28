Recap: Gilead Sciences Q3 Earnings
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Gilead Sciences beat their estimated earnings by 52.3%, reporting an EPS of $2.65 versus an estimate of $1.74, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $844,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gilead Sciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.73
|2.09
|2.15
|1.95
|EPS Actual
|1.87
|2.08
|2.19
|2.11
|Revenue Estimate
|6.07B
|6.74B
|7.33B
|6.39B
|Revenue Actual
|6.22B
|6.42B
|7.42B
|6.58B
