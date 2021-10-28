 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Gilead Sciences Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Gilead Sciences Q3 Earnings

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gilead Sciences beat their estimated earnings by 52.3%, reporting an EPS of $2.65 versus an estimate of $1.74, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $844,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gilead Sciences's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.73 2.09 2.15 1.95
EPS Actual 1.87 2.08 2.19 2.11
Revenue Estimate 6.07B 6.74B 7.33B 6.39B
Revenue Actual 6.22B 6.42B 7.42B 6.58B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

Pfizer Conceding Race in Hospitalized Covid Because of Todos Medical's Triple MOA Antiviral
Gilead Sciences Earnings Preview
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Gains On Vaccine News, Novartis Reports Q3 Beat, Adcom Reviews Authorization Of Pfizer-BioNTech's Vaccine For Children
Molnupiravir? Not So Fast. What About Tollovir? — Here's Why You Should Know What That Means
NanoViricides Leaps Forward in its Quest to Defeat COVID-19
Tesla and Merck Give Investors Some Hope
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings