Recap: McGrath RentCorp Q3 Earnings
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
McGrath RentCorp missed their estimated earnings by 23.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $1.24, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $16,844,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at McGrath RentCorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.77
|1.03
|1.02
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|0.71
|1.27
|1.15
|Revenue Estimate
|133.83M
|127.96M
|143.01M
|151.65M
|Revenue Actual
|146.44M
|121.19M
|148.98M
|156.45M
