Recap: McGrath RentCorp Q3 Earnings

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

McGrath RentCorp missed their estimated earnings by 23.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $1.24, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $16,844,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at McGrath RentCorp's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.77 1.03 1.02 EPS Actual 0.92 0.71 1.27 1.15 Revenue Estimate 133.83M 127.96M 143.01M 151.65M Revenue Actual 146.44M 121.19M 148.98M 156.45M

