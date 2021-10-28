Recap: Wrap Technologies Q3 Earnings

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Wrap Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.16, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $798,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wrap Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.10 -0.1 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.14 -0.1 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 1.80M 1.61M 1.39M 1.26M Revenue Actual 1.93M 1.54M 1.42M 1.01M

