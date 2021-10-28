Recap: Wrap Technologies Q3 Earnings
Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wrap Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.16, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $798,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wrap Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.10
|-0.1
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.20
|-0.14
|-0.1
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|1.80M
|1.61M
|1.39M
|1.26M
|Revenue Actual
|1.93M
|1.54M
|1.42M
|1.01M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings