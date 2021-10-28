Atlassian Corporation: Q1 Earnings Insights

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atlassian Corporation beat their estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.4, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $154,518,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 21.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atlassian Corporation's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.29 0.32 0.27 EPS Actual 0.24 0.48 0.37 0.30 Revenue Estimate 524.09M 533.73M 471.66M 440.49M Revenue Actual 559.54M 568.73M 501.36M 459.51M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Atlassian Corporation management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.38 and $0.39 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -16.3% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Atlassian Corporation, a bearish signal to many investors.

