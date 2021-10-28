Atlassian Corporation: Q1 Earnings Insights
Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Atlassian Corporation beat their estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.4, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $154,518,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 21.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atlassian Corporation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.29
|0.32
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.48
|0.37
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|524.09M
|533.73M
|471.66M
|440.49M
|Revenue Actual
|559.54M
|568.73M
|501.36M
|459.51M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Atlassian Corporation management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.38 and $0.39 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -16.3% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Atlassian Corporation, a bearish signal to many investors.
