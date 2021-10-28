 Skip to main content

Price Over Earnings Overview: Cirrus Logic
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
Right now, Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) share price is at $81.41, after a 1.35% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 1.15%, but in the past year, went up by 18.20%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 21.16%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 65.88 in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, Cirrus Logic Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 22.25. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than its industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued.

There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

 

