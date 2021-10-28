 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For Phillips 66
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 11:41am
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Phillips 66 will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.94

Phillips 66 bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -13.95%, which was followed by a 5.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Phillips 66's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.86 -1.40 -1.05 -0.79
EPS Actual 0.74 -1.16 -1.16 -0.01
Price Change % -5.82% -0.26% -5.11% 1.48%

Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 were trading at $77.35 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 66.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

