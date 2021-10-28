 Skip to main content

Chevron's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 11:37am   Comments
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Chevron will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.21

Chevron bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 14.0%.

Here's a look at Chevron's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.50 0.9 0.07 -0.27
EPS Actual 1.71 0.9 -0.01 0.11
Price Change % -0.74% -3.58% -4.29% 1.02%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron were trading at $112.07 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

