Columbia Banking System: Q3 Earnings Insights
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Columbia Banking System beat their estimated earnings by 4.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.71, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $9,301,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Columbia Banking System's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.62
|0.60
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.73
|0.82
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|148.31M
|148.21M
|148.17M
|147.18M
|Revenue Actual
|148.19M
|147.16M
|154.67M
|147.20M
