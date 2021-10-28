 Skip to main content

Columbia Banking System: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 10:45am   Comments
Columbia Banking System: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Columbia Banking System beat their estimated earnings by 4.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.71, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $9,301,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Columbia Banking System's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.66 0.62 0.60 0.42
EPS Actual 0.78 0.73 0.82 0.63
Revenue Estimate 148.31M 148.21M 148.17M 147.18M
Revenue Actual 148.19M 147.16M 154.67M 147.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

