Recap: California Water Service Q3 Earnings

California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

California Water Service beat their estimated earnings by 39.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $0.86, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $47,385,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at California Water Service's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 -0.02 0.50 1.11 EPS Actual 0.75 -0.06 0.31 1.94 Revenue Estimate 202.09M 69.67M 172.91M 286.60M Revenue Actual 213.12M 147.74M 189.15M 304.11M

