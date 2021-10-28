Recap: California Water Service Q3 Earnings
California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
California Water Service beat their estimated earnings by 39.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $0.86, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $47,385,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at California Water Service's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|-0.02
|0.50
|1.11
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|-0.06
|0.31
|1.94
|Revenue Estimate
|202.09M
|69.67M
|172.91M
|286.60M
|Revenue Actual
|213.12M
|147.74M
|189.15M
|304.11M
