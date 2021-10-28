Recap: OSI Systems Q1 Earnings
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OSI Systems beat their estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.12, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $24,349,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OSI Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.48
|1.33
|1.14
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|1.54
|1.38
|1.35
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|316.94M
|290.51M
|272.66M
|252.62M
|Revenue Actual
|332.20M
|283.79M
|276.01M
|254.91M
