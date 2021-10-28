 Skip to main content

Recap: OSI Systems Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 10:45am   Comments
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OSI Systems beat their estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.12, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $24,349,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OSI Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.48 1.33 1.14 0.92
EPS Actual 1.54 1.38 1.35 1.06
Revenue Estimate 316.94M 290.51M 272.66M 252.62M
Revenue Actual 332.20M 283.79M 276.01M 254.91M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

