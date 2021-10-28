Recap: Schneider National Q3 Earnings

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Schneider National beat their estimated earnings by 19.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.52, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $309,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 0.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Schneider National's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.28 0.39 0.31 EPS Actual 0.60 0.31 0.44 0.31 Revenue Estimate 1.25B 1.18B 1.18B 1.12B Revenue Actual 1.36B 1.23B 1.26B 1.14B

