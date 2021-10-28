Recap: Schneider National Q3 Earnings
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Schneider National beat their estimated earnings by 19.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.52, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $309,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 0.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Schneider National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.28
|0.39
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.31
|0.44
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|1.25B
|1.18B
|1.18B
|1.12B
|Revenue Actual
|1.36B
|1.23B
|1.26B
|1.14B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News