nVent Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
nVent Electric beat their estimated earnings by 10.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.48, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $133,500,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at nVent Electric's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.4
|0.35
|0.42
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.5
|0.43
|0.43
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|536.51M
|510.75M
|517.50M
|495.00M
|Revenue Actual
|601.30M
|548.90M
|521.20M
|509.30M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
nVent Electric management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.45 and $0.48 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -12.26% in quarter-over-quarter growth for nVent Electric, a bearish signal to many investors.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News