nVent Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

nVent Electric beat their estimated earnings by 10.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.48, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $133,500,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at nVent Electric's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.35 0.42 0.40 EPS Actual 0.5 0.43 0.43 0.45 Revenue Estimate 536.51M 510.75M 517.50M 495.00M Revenue Actual 601.30M 548.90M 521.20M 509.30M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

nVent Electric management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.45 and $0.48 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -12.26% in quarter-over-quarter growth for nVent Electric, a bearish signal to many investors.

