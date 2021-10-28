Recap: Check Point Software Q3 Earnings

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Check Point Software beat their estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.6, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $25,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Check Point Software's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.56 1.49 2.11 1.53 EPS Actual 1.61 1.54 2.17 1.64 Revenue Estimate 523.77M 502.36M 555.40M 504.06M Revenue Actual 526.10M 507.60M 563.80M 509.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Check Point Software management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.54 and $1.64 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -3.64% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Check Point Software, a bearish signal to many investors.

