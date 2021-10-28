Recap: Check Point Software Q3 Earnings
Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Check Point Software beat their estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.6, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $25,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Check Point Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.56
|1.49
|2.11
|1.53
|EPS Actual
|1.61
|1.54
|2.17
|1.64
|Revenue Estimate
|523.77M
|502.36M
|555.40M
|504.06M
|Revenue Actual
|526.10M
|507.60M
|563.80M
|509.00M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Check Point Software management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.54 and $1.64 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -3.64% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Check Point Software, a bearish signal to many investors.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News