Recap: Mednax Q3 Earnings
Mednax (NYSE:MD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mednax beat their estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.42, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $32,314,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 9.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mednax's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.13
|0.36
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.24
|0.25
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|448.94M
|424.13M
|459.54M
|535.39M
|Revenue Actual
|472.96M
|446.75M
|416.63M
|460.63M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News