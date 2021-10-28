 Skip to main content

Recap: Mednax Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Mednax (NYSE:MD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mednax beat their estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.42, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $32,314,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 9.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mednax's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.32 0.13 0.36 0.40
EPS Actual 0.41 0.24 0.25 0.37
Revenue Estimate 448.94M 424.13M 459.54M 535.39M
Revenue Actual 472.96M 446.75M 416.63M 460.63M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

