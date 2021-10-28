Recap: STMicroelectronics Q3 Earnings
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
STMicroelectronics missed their estimated earnings by 3.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.53, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $531,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at STMicroelectronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.37
|0.56
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.39
|0.63
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|2.89B
|2.92B
|3.14B
|2.64B
|Revenue Actual
|2.99B
|3.02B
|3.23B
|2.67B
