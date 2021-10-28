 Skip to main content

Recap: STMicroelectronics Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Recap: STMicroelectronics Q3 Earnings

 

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

STMicroelectronics missed their estimated earnings by 3.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.53, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $531,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at STMicroelectronics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.37 0.56 0.28
EPS Actual 0.44 0.39 0.63 0.26
Revenue Estimate 2.89B 2.92B 3.14B 2.64B
Revenue Actual 2.99B 3.02B 3.23B 2.67B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Thank You

