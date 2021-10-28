Recap: LKQ Q3 Earnings
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LKQ beat their estimated earnings by 18.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.86, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $249,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38, which was followed by a 1.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LKQ's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.63
|0.59
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|1.13
|0.94
|0.69
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|3.08B
|2.96B
|2.90B
|2.92B
|Revenue Actual
|3.44B
|3.17B
|2.95B
|3.05B
