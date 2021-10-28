Gentherm: Q3 Earnings Insights

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gentherm missed their estimated earnings by 20.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.64, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $16,156,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 1.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gentherm's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.63 0.71 0.49 EPS Actual 0.85 1.04 1.16 0.91 Revenue Estimate 248.62M 251.00M 257.29M 227.67M Revenue Actual 266.00M 288.54M 288.88M 259.54M

