Gentherm: Q3 Earnings Insights
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gentherm missed their estimated earnings by 20.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.64, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $16,156,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 1.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gentherm's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|0.63
|0.71
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|1.04
|1.16
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|248.62M
|251.00M
|257.29M
|227.67M
|Revenue Actual
|266.00M
|288.54M
|288.88M
|259.54M
