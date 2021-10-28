 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Caterpillar Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Caterpillar Q3 Earnings

 

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Caterpillar beat their estimated earnings by 20.91%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $2.2, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,516,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 2.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Caterpillar's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.38 1.94 1.49 1.12
EPS Actual 2.60 2.87 2.12 1.34
Revenue Estimate 12.58B 11.09B 11.25B 9.80B
Revenue Actual 12.89B 11.89B 11.23B 9.88B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (CAT)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Apple, Amazon Earnings In Focus
7 Stocks To Watch For October 28, 2021
Caterpillar's Earnings Outlook
Danielle Shay Expects This Dow Laggard To Hit New Highs
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Earnings Season Continues with State Street, Albertsons, and Sandvik Announcing on Monday Morning
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com