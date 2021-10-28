Recap: Caterpillar Q3 Earnings
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Caterpillar beat their estimated earnings by 20.91%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $2.2, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,516,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 2.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Caterpillar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.38
|1.94
|1.49
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|2.60
|2.87
|2.12
|1.34
|Revenue Estimate
|12.58B
|11.09B
|11.25B
|9.80B
|Revenue Actual
|12.89B
|11.89B
|11.23B
|9.88B
