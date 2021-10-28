Brunswick: Q3 Earnings Insights
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brunswick beat their estimated earnings by 6.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.07 versus an estimate of $1.95, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $194,200,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38, which was followed by a 3.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brunswick's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.14
|1.46
|1.02
|1.33
|EPS Actual
|2.52
|2.24
|1.32
|1.80
|Revenue Estimate
|1.50B
|1.21B
|1.05B
|1.07B
|Revenue Actual
|1.55B
|1.43B
|1.16B
|1.23B
