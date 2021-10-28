 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Brunswick: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Share:
Brunswick: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brunswick beat their estimated earnings by 6.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.07 versus an estimate of $1.95, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $194,200,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38, which was followed by a 3.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brunswick's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.14 1.46 1.02 1.33
EPS Actual 2.52 2.24 1.32 1.80
Revenue Estimate 1.50B 1.21B 1.05B 1.07B
Revenue Actual 1.55B 1.43B 1.16B 1.23B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (BC)

A Look Into Brunswick's Price Over Earnings
Brunswick's Freedom Boat Club Acquires Connecticut Franchise For Undisclosed Sum
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Raytheon, Workhorse Group And More
Brunswick Acquires SemahTronix For Undisclosed Sum
Brunswick's Debt Overview
Brunswick Acquires RELiON Battery For Undisclosed Sum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com