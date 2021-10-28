Recap: Teleflex Q3 Earnings
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Teleflex beat their estimated earnings by 15.84%, reporting an EPS of $3.51 versus an estimate of $3.03, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $71,950,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 0.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Teleflex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.87
|2.42
|3.05
|2.24
|EPS Actual
|3.35
|2.87
|3.25
|2.77
|Revenue Estimate
|685.91M
|626.25M
|687.66M
|619.40M
|Revenue Actual
|713.47M
|633.92M
|711.18M
|628.30M
