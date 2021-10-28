Linde: Q3 Earnings Insights
Linde (NYSE:LIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Linde beat their estimated earnings by 21.87%, reporting an EPS of $2.73 versus an estimate of $2.24, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $813,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Linde's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.53
|2.25
|2.14
|1.97
|EPS Actual
|2.70
|2.49
|2.30
|2.15
|Revenue Estimate
|7.35B
|7.04B
|7.05B
|6.69B
|Revenue Actual
|7.58B
|7.24B
|7.27B
|6.86B
