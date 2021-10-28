 Skip to main content

Recap: WNS Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 7:16am
Recap: WNS Q2 Earnings

 

WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WNS (Hldgs) beat their estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.76, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $40,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WNS (Hldgs)'s past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.68 0.69 0.60 0.53
EPS Actual 0.76 0.71 0.79 0.73
Revenue Estimate 230.07M 227.53M 213.43M 204.47M
Revenue Actual 236.30M 228.30M 224.50M 214.40M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

