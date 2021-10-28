Recap: WNS Q2 Earnings
WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WNS (Hldgs) beat their estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.76, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $40,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WNS (Hldgs)'s past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.69
|0.60
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.71
|0.79
|0.73
|Revenue Estimate
|230.07M
|227.53M
|213.43M
|204.47M
|Revenue Actual
|236.30M
|228.30M
|224.50M
|214.40M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News