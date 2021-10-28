Recap: WEX Q3 Earnings
WEX (NYSE:WEX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WEX beat their estimated earnings by 7.93%, reporting an EPS of $2.45 versus an estimate of $2.27, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $100,648,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 2.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WEX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.95
|1.65
|1.46
|1.73
|EPS Actual
|2.31
|1.79
|1.45
|1.59
|Revenue Estimate
|436.07M
|411.81M
|384.57M
|394.63M
|Revenue Actual
|459.48M
|410.76M
|398.99M
|382.12M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
WEX management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.15 and $2.35 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -8.16% in quarter-over-quarter growth for WEX, a bearish signal to many investors.
