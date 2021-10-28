Janus Henderson: Q3 Earnings Insights
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Janus Henderson Gr beat their estimated earnings by 18.37%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.98, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $118,900,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 0.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Janus Henderson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.81
|0.76
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|1.16
|0.91
|1.04
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|660.59M
|629.02M
|611.67M
|540.59M
|Revenue Actual
|738.40M
|644.00M
|657.20M
|568.50M
