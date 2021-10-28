West Pharmaceutical Services: Q3 Earnings Insights
West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
West Pharmaceutical Servs beat their estimated earnings by 14.44%, reporting an EPS of $2.06 versus an estimate of $1.8, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $158,500,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72, which was followed by a 1.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at West Pharmaceutical Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.74
|1.43
|1.12
|0.99
|EPS Actual
|2.46
|2.05
|1.34
|1.15
|Revenue Estimate
|669.38M
|611.39M
|543.67M
|510.14M
|Revenue Actual
|723.60M
|670.70M
|580.20M
|548.00M
