 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michael Bapis Expects These Factors To Benefit Industrial Firms

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 9:28am   Comments
Share:
Michael Bapis Expects These Factors To Benefit Industrial Firms

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Michael Bapis of Vios Advisors discussed industrial earnings including Caterpillar Inc’s (NYSE: CAT) prospects.

Infrastructure builds will occur as roads, tunnels, and bridges need to be updated. Amid economic recovery and government spending, manufacturing could increase despite supply chain issues, which will benefit industrial firms, he said. 

This earnings season is a "must watch" for industrials, with the outlook from these companies being most important.

Caterpillar’s shares have lost around 14% over the last six months amid a slowdown in China and the Evergrande crisis.

The company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.66 per share Thursday, topping the analyst estimate of $2.20. Sales of $12.4 billion missed the $12.48-billion Street estimate. 

CAT Price Action: Shares of Caterpillar declined by 1.8% to close at $196.13 on Wednesday and were trading slightly positive in Thursday's premarket session. 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAT)

Recap: Caterpillar Q3 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Apple, Amazon Earnings In Focus
7 Stocks To Watch For October 28, 2021
Caterpillar's Earnings Outlook
Danielle Shay Expects This Dow Laggard To Hit New Highs
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Michael Bapis Vios AdvisorsEarnings Long Ideas News Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com