Recap: Alamos Gold Q3 Earnings
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alamos Gold missed their estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.11, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $20,400,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alamos Gold's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.13
|0.15
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|167.43M
|167.43M
|167.43M
|147.86M
|Revenue Actual
|195.10M
|227.40M
|226.60M
|218.40M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings