VSE: Q3 Earnings Insights
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
VSE beat their estimated earnings by 1.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.75, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $35,077,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at VSE's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.35
|0.52
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.44
|0.52
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|166.47M
|153.29M
|150.67M
|163.03M
|Revenue Actual
|175.11M
|164.98M
|150.02M
|165.50M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings