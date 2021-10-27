VSE: Q3 Earnings Insights

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VSE beat their estimated earnings by 1.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.75, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $35,077,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VSE's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.35 0.52 0.59 EPS Actual 0.60 0.44 0.52 0.62 Revenue Estimate 166.47M 153.29M 150.67M 163.03M Revenue Actual 175.11M 164.98M 150.02M 165.50M

