Recap: ServiceNow Q3 Earnings
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ServiceNow beat their estimated earnings by 12.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.55 versus an estimate of $1.38, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $360,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ServiceNow's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.21
|1.34
|1.05
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|1.42
|1.52
|1.17
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|1.36B
|1.34B
|1.21B
|1.11B
|Revenue Actual
|1.41B
|1.36B
|1.25B
|1.15B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
