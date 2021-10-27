Sleep Number: Q3 Earnings Insights

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sleep Number beat their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.22 versus an estimate of $1.48, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $109,238,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.19, which was followed by a 12.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sleep Number's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.07 1.83 1.44 1 EPS Actual 0.88 2.51 2.19 1.79 Revenue Estimate 503.85M 580.16M 551.50M 515.82M Revenue Actual 484.32M 586.26M 567.90M 531.15M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.