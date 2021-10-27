Sleep Number: Q3 Earnings Insights
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sleep Number beat their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.22 versus an estimate of $1.48, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $109,238,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.19, which was followed by a 12.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sleep Number's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.07
|1.83
|1.44
|1
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|2.51
|2.19
|1.79
|Revenue Estimate
|503.85M
|580.16M
|551.50M
|515.82M
|Revenue Actual
|484.32M
|586.26M
|567.90M
|531.15M
