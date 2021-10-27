Allegiant Travel: Q3 Earnings Insights

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allegiant Travel missed their estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.68, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $258,485,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.3, which was followed by a 2.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allegiant Travel's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.16 -2.97 -2.31 -4.88 EPS Actual 3.46 -3.58 -1.12 -4.28 Revenue Estimate 442.22M 294.19M 245.66M 201.84M Revenue Actual 472.43M 279.12M 246.56M 200.98M

