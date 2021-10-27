Allegiant Travel: Q3 Earnings Insights
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Allegiant Travel missed their estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.68, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $258,485,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.3, which was followed by a 2.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Allegiant Travel's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.16
|-2.97
|-2.31
|-4.88
|EPS Actual
|3.46
|-3.58
|-1.12
|-4.28
|Revenue Estimate
|442.22M
|294.19M
|245.66M
|201.84M
|Revenue Actual
|472.43M
|279.12M
|246.56M
|200.98M
