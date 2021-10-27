Recap: Upwork Q3 Earnings

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Upwork beat their estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $31,393,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 9.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Upwork's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.04 -0.05 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.06 0.01 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 120.24M 108.65M 97.34M 90.44M Revenue Actual 124.18M 113.62M 106.15M 96.75M

