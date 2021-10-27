Recap: Upwork Q3 Earnings
Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Upwork beat their estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $31,393,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 9.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Upwork's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.06
|0.01
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|120.24M
|108.65M
|97.34M
|90.44M
|Revenue Actual
|124.18M
|113.62M
|106.15M
|96.75M
