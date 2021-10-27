CNO Finl Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CNO Finl Group beat their estimated earnings by 18.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.61, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $45,700,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CNO Finl Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.52
|0.59
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.55
|0.61
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|960.80M
|888.19M
|887.19M
|876.46M
|Revenue Actual
|1.07B
|1.01B
|1.08B
|1.01B
