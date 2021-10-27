CNO Finl Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CNO Finl Group beat their estimated earnings by 18.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.61, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $45,700,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CNO Finl Group's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.52 0.59 0.48 EPS Actual 0.66 0.55 0.61 0.79 Revenue Estimate 960.80M 888.19M 887.19M 876.46M Revenue Actual 1.07B 1.01B 1.08B 1.01B

