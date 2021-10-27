Recap: Ribbon Comms Q3 Earnings
Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:03 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ribbon Comms missed their estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.12, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $20,720,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ribbon Comms's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.02
|0.14
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.03
|0.18
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|218.31M
|193.52M
|246.38M
|214.16M
|Revenue Actual
|211.21M
|192.77M
|244.20M
|231.12M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings