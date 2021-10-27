Recap: Evertec Q3 Earnings
Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Evertec missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.62, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $9,376,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 5.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Evertec's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.54
|0.54
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.62
|0.59
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|138.35M
|133.00M
|133.44M
|119.95M
|Revenue Actual
|149.15M
|139.53M
|134.20M
|136.51M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings